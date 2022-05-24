Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TEAM. Cowen raised their price objective on Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $375.83.

TEAM opened at $177.70 on Monday. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $159.54 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.15 and a 200-day moving average of $308.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of -61.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 2,475.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

