Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 8,103 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $30,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eversept Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 59,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 311,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $2,560,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $223.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.76.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $129.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.42. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.82 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.46% and a negative return on equity of 137.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.71) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

