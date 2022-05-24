Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 17,495 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,219,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,495 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $30,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 325,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after buying an additional 173,227 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 263,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after buying an additional 26,704 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

ILPT stock opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $918.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average of $21.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ILPT. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

