Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,297 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Winmark were worth $31,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WINA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Winmark by 3,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Winmark by 96.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Winmark by 465.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Winmark by 32.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Winmark by 6.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Winmark alerts:

NASDAQ WINA opened at $189.74 on Tuesday. Winmark Co. has a 1-year low of $183.93 and a 1-year high of $277.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.34 and a 200-day moving average of $230.20. The firm has a market cap of $660.11 million, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 124.12% and a net margin of 50.83%. The company had revenue of $20.37 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Winmark’s payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Winmark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 1,561 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.26, for a total value of $351,630.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark (Get Rating)

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.