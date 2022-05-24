Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,330 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,014,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.72% of PDF Solutions worth $32,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PDF Solutions by 70.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PDFS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PDFS opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $849.25 million, a P/E ratio of -47.87 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average is $27.68. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $33.78.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PDF Solutions news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 11,017 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $280,933.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PDF Solutions (Get Rating)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.