Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $30.54 Million Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359,108 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.31% of Wynn Resorts worth $30,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 805 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 48,316 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 19,880 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,141 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts to $71.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $98.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.96.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $61.94 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $56.36 and a 1 year high of $136.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 2.22.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.35 million. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

