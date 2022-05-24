Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $31.25 Million Position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,316,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $31,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTUS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Natus Medical by 612.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Natus Medical by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Natus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Natus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natus Medical stock opened at $32.87 on Tuesday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $33.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.84 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average of $26.08.

Natus Medical ( NASDAQ:NTUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). Natus Medical had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Natus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

