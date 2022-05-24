Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $32.09 Million Holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,927,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106,904 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Titan International were worth $32,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Titan International by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Titan International by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 132,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 54,366 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Titan International by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Titan International during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $562,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 24th.

NYSE:TWI opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60. Titan International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $18.89.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.33 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 3.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

