Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 38,412 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,308,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 38,412 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.01% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $30,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period.

FLWS opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $38.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $607.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.72.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $469.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FLWS. StockNews.com cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark cut their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Craig Hallum cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

