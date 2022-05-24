Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 5,809 Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 856,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,809 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Anika Therapeutics worth $30,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 169.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $397,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Cheryl R. Blanchard bought 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Colleran purchased 1,500 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $39,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 17,100 shares of company stock worth $426,947. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.90 million, a P/E ratio of -192.44 and a beta of 1.11. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANIK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

