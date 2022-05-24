Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,568 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $31,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 866,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,093,000 after buying an additional 34,444 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 16,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $953,000.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.80. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $18.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.11.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $893.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.69 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

GTES has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.89.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $208,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

