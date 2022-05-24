Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,499,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.48% of Change Healthcare worth $32,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,437,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,723,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,735,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,976 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,486,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,788,000 after acquiring an additional 20,995 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.75, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. Change Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $23.99.

CHNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.75 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.05.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

