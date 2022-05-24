Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes $30.12 Million Position in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,716,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,116,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at $5,281,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth about $931,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNDT. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Mandiant from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Colliers Securities cut Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mandiant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Mandiant stock opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.89. Mandiant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $130.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.61 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 175.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mandiant, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 150,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $3,312,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber defense solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, delivers current intelligence, automation of alert investigation, and prioritization and validation of security controls products from various vendors. Its products and services include Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; Mandiant consulting services in the areas of threats and risk related to cyber security; and Mandiant Academy, which trains security team to protect and defend their enterprises against targeted cyber attacks.

