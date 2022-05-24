Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,153 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.26% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $30,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,836.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.
MSGE opened at $64.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.18. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12-month low of $57.66 and a 12-month high of $94.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.04.
MSGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE)
- Don’t Wait Too Long to Buy These 3 Mega Caps
- Cheap Buys: These 3 Stocks are Now Trading Under $20
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.