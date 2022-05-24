Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,845,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,355 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $31,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MUFG. Bank of America raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.94. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $6.78.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

