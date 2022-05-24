Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 758,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.79% of Universal Electronics worth $30,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UEIC. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $53.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.37 million, a P/E ratio of -68.90 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.38.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $132.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.06 million. Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. Research analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

