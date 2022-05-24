Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 21,435 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,659,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,435 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.41% of Heritage Commerce worth $31,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 3,579 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $40,729.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HTBK stock opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average of $11.69. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 29.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

