Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 459 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $31,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 24.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 3.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

PJT Partners stock opened at $73.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.48 and a 1 year high of $89.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.92.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

