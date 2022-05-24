Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 52,563 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 52,563 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.23% of Logitech International worth $31,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Logitech International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

In related news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $58.54 on Tuesday. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $56.23 and a 1 year high of $140.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.06 and a 200-day moving average of $75.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

