Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Given New $111.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $111.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price objective on Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays set a $42.00 price objective on Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a $177.00 price objective on Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.00.

NYSE:ETR opened at $116.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.50. Entergy has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.10%.

In related news, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 57,889 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $6,952,468.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,393 shares in the company, valued at $46,766,099.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $30,776.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,108 shares in the company, valued at $373,643.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 215,575 shares of company stock worth $25,391,762. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Entergy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Entergy during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

