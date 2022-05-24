$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) will post $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Southern’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Southern posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southern will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Southern.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

Southern stock opened at $74.15 on Friday. Southern has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Southern’s payout ratio is 125.93%.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $506,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 338,896 shares of company stock valued at $24,354,786. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

