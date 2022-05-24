Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) to post $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. Tetra Tech reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tetra Tech.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $699.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TTEK has been the topic of several research reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price target on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $140,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total value of $1,480,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,185 shares of company stock worth $1,673,750. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $125.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.33. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $116.01 and a 1 year high of $192.91. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.57%.

About Tetra Tech (Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tetra Tech (TTEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.