Brokerages Expect Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) to post ($0.54) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.65). Omega Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($3.36) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($2.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Omega Therapeutics.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OMGA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Omega Therapeutics from $30.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 304.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Omega Therapeutics stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.36 million and a P/E ratio of -0.55. Omega Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $31.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 15.23, a quick ratio of 15.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform is designed to coopt nature's operating system by harnessing the power of epigenetics, the mechanism for gene control and cell differentiation. The company is developing omega epigenomic controller (OEC) candidates to up-regulate the expression of HNF4a, a transcriptional master regulator as a potential way to restore liver-cell function in patients suffering from chronic liver diseases; to control the expression of genes that have been strongly linked to cell-growth inhibition in patients with diabetes and other conditions to restore the capacity for corneal regeneration; to down-regulate expression of the CXCL1, 2, 3, and IL-8 gene cluster; to control expression of genes implicated in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis to halt or reverse disease progression and improve disease outcomes; to down-regulate the expression of SFRP1, a protein that inhibits hair growth; and to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer.

