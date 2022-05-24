Citigroup Begins Coverage on Equitable (NYSE:EQH)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EQH. Barclays decreased their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Equitable in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet raised Equitable from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Equitable to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.56.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $28.79 on Monday. Equitable has a 52-week low of $25.73 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.11.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Equitable will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.90%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $243,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,032.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $915,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,449 shares of company stock worth $3,924,988. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Equitable by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Equitable by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Equitable by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Equitable by 1.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

