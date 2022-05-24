Zacks: Analysts Expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to Post $3.96 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) will report earnings of $3.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.74 and the lowest is $3.54. Callon Petroleum posted earnings per share of $1.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 165.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $16.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.49 to $18.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $18.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.38 to $21.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.95 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 107.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPE. StockNews.com began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Roth Capital raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.78.

NYSE CPE opened at $50.27 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $66.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.21.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 13,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $821,743.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 5,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $313,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,232,939 shares of company stock valued at $75,744,597 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $552,862,000 after buying an additional 5,512,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,607,202 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $449,433,000 after buying an additional 216,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,481,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $264,750,000 after purchasing an additional 860,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 19.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,532,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $208,678,000 after purchasing an additional 572,216 shares during the period. Finally, JB Investments Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 3,183,470 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $150,419,000 after purchasing an additional 50,784 shares during the period. 95.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

