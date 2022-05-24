Analysts Expect EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVgo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EVgo will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EVgo.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of EVgo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVgo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 155,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of EVgo by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of EVgo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 650,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after purchasing an additional 14,446 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the first quarter valued at about $570,000. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVGO stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.83. EVgo has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $19.59.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

