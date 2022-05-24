S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) CEO Mark Wong Purchases 7,634 Shares

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) CEO Mark Wong purchased 7,634 shares of S&W Seed stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $10,076.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,552.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SANW opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.30. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.24.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 42.66% and a negative net margin of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,238,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 174,953 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 528,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 191,248 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 369,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 193,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 78,509 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&W Seed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.58.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

