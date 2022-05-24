S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) CEO Mark Wong Purchases 7,634 Shares

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) CEO Mark Wong purchased 7,634 shares of S&W Seed stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $10,076.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,552.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
SANW opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.30. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.24.
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 42.66% and a negative net margin of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&W Seed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.58.
About S&W Seed (Get Rating)
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on S&W Seed (SANW)
- Don’t Wait Too Long to Buy These 3 Mega Caps
- Cheap Buys: These 3 Stocks are Now Trading Under $20
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.