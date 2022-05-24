RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) CEO Shaun Bagai Acquires 5,500 Shares

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) CEO Shaun Bagai bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $11,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,691.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:RNXT opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.87. RenovoRx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $16.74.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.16). Research analysts anticipate that RenovoRx, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Cohen Lawrence B acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in RenovoRx during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in RenovoRx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 11.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenovoRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

