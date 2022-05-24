Guggenheim Upgrades Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) to “Neutral”

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Guggenheim currently has $94.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ED. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.58.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $97.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.23. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $71.17 and a twelve month high of $99.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.98%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ED. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,874,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 18.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,947,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $247,998,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,705,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,292 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,715,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,370,000 after purchasing an additional 934,183 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

