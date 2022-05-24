Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) CEO Eric I. Richman Buys 4,000 Shares

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) CEO Eric I. Richman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $10,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,991 shares in the company, valued at $558,235.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ GANX opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 14.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gain Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78.
Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Gain Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.43% and a negative net margin of 7,212.75%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Gain Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GANX. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Gain Therapeutics from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Gain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.
About Gain Therapeutics
Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.
