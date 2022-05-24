Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Director Acquires $10,200.00 in Stock

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) Director Francis Patrick Ostronic acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $10,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 138,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,591. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ CYTH opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.73. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $13.00.
Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 915.04% and a negative return on equity of 109.71%.
Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
