Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Director Acquires $10,200.00 in Stock

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) Director Francis Patrick Ostronic acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $10,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 138,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,591. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTH opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.73. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 915.04% and a negative return on equity of 109.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTH. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 532.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 55,818 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 259.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 28,820 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 20.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

