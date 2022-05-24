Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Morgan Stanley

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ED has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Edison from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.58.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

NYSE:ED opened at $97.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.27. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $71.17 and a 1-year high of $99.22.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 398,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 64,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.