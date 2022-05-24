Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) to report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. Lincoln Educational Services also reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.67 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $87.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.38 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on LINC shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.86. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 170,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 267,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

