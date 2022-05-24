$1.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the lowest is $0.89. Six Flags Entertainment reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $3.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.26 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 10.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIX. Citigroup decreased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 2.22. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $47.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.19.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,008,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,600,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,248,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,792,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 425,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,262,750. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 872,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,068,000 after purchasing an additional 32,050 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 204.5% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 37,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 24,857 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 961,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,862,000 after buying an additional 31,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

