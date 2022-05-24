Zacks: Brokerages Expect Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Will Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Analysts predict that Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) will announce ($0.44) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Surface Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.49). Surface Oncology also reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surface Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($0.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Surface Oncology.
Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter. Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 182.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.62%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Surface Oncology by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ SURF opened at $1.87 on Friday. Surface Oncology has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $9.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a current ratio of 9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.68.
About Surface Oncology (Get Rating)
Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8.
