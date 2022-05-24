$0.08 EPS Expected for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) to announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.07. American Software posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Software.

Get American Software alerts:

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.27 million. American Software had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMSWA shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $16.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $566.12 million, a P/E ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average is $22.07. American Software has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $33.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in American Software in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Software by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 21,382 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of American Software by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Software (AMSWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.