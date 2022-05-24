Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.26).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $11.50 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 40.1% during the first quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 28.6% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DNA opened at $2.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.25. Ginkgo Bioworks has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

