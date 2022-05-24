Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ginkgo Bioworks.
Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.26).
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 40.1% during the first quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 28.6% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.93% of the company’s stock.
NYSE DNA opened at $2.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.25. Ginkgo Bioworks has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA)
- Don’t Wait Too Long to Buy These 3 Mega Caps
- Cheap Buys: These 3 Stocks are Now Trading Under $20
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.