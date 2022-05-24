Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ESTC. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.88.

Shares of ESTC opened at $59.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.50 and its 200-day moving average is $100.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Elastic has a 12-month low of $50.74 and a 12-month high of $189.84.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $514,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,843.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $25,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,415 shares of company stock worth $978,537 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 2,844.4% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

