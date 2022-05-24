Zacks: Analysts Expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Itron’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.10. Itron reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

ITRI stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.28. Itron has a 52 week low of $44.02 and a 52 week high of $102.32.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $108,733.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $86,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,128 shares of company stock worth $265,163 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Itron by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 15,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 30.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

