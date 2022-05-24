Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) CFO Gavin Wood Acquires 39,000 Shares

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) CFO Gavin Wood acquired 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.29 per share, for a total transaction of $11,310.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.07. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $6.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.84% and a negative net margin of 1,836.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADAP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

