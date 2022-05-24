Mark E. Schwarz Purchases 14,126 Shares of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Stock

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) Chairman Mark E. Schwarz bought 14,126 shares of RAVE Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $12,289.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,063,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,434.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08. RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $1.80.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 166.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 125,459 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

