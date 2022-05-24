Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV) CFO Raymond J. Pacini Purchases 1,000 Shares

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) CFO Raymond J. Pacini bought 1,000 shares of Modiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MDV opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.72. Modiv Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $89.99.

Get Modiv alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0958 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Modiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

About Modiv (Get Rating)

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.