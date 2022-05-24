Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Director William W. Burke Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMDGet Rating) Director William W. Burke sold 1,100 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $11,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at $197,704.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TCMD opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $189.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.40. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average of $18.46.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.22 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth about $6,447,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,513,000 after buying an additional 315,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,734,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,076,000 after buying an additional 251,427 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 18.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,319,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,633,000 after buying an additional 207,748 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 351.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 216,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 168,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCMD. TheStreet cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

About Tactile Systems Technology (Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

