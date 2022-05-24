Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.90.

AGLE stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $8.50.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 358.29% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 34,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $71,640.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn purchased 80,079 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $187,384.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 257,328 shares of company stock valued at $545,246. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 84.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 43.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 128.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $89,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

