Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Cut to $550.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $570.00 to $550.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded Adobe from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $583.79.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $406.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $424.22 and a 200 day moving average of $505.70. Adobe has a 12 month low of $370.27 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $192.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

