Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Cut to $550.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $570.00 to $550.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded Adobe from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $583.79.
Shares of Adobe stock opened at $406.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $424.22 and a 200 day moving average of $505.70. Adobe has a 12 month low of $370.27 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $192.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
