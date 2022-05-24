Cowen Initiates Coverage on The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HAIN. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a hold rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $24.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.46. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $502.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.57 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $378,938.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 209,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $5,607,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,577.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 570,071 shares of company stock valued at $18,597,017. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Hain Celestial Group (Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.