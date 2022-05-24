Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Lowered to $255.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $295.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autodesk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $264.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Autodesk to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $268.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $183.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.02. Autodesk has a one year low of $173.90 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $329,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Autodesk by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,123 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76,779 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,089 shares of the software company’s stock worth $985,713,000 after purchasing an additional 76,706 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

