Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $256.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Amgen to an outperform rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $243.07.

Shares of AMGN opened at $249.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Amgen has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 17.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 76.38%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

