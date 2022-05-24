FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

FE has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstEnergy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.44.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

NYSE FE opened at $42.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.16. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.64%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,839,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,010,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,694 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 22.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,864,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,790,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,102,000 after acquiring an additional 287,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.