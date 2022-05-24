Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $1.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.10. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 131.10% and a negative net margin of 96.17%. The company had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 27.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 16,493 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 22,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 33.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 13,257 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 29,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

